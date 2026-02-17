ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Target Super 8s Qualification, Ireland Stand In Way
ZIM vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland on Tuesday, 17 February at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ZIM vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland on Tuesday, 17 February at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Zimbabwe, with two wins from two games, are eyeing a Super 8s spot and come in on the back of a 23-run win over Australia, while Ireland, recovering from defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia, will look to bounce back after a strong win over Oman. Both teams are evenly matched in head-to-head T20Is with eight wins each, making this a crucial encounter for Super 8s qualification.
LIVE UPDATES
ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.