Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Calls BJP 'Biggest Liar Party', Says It Halved Farmers' Income

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 by promising that the income of the farmers will be doubled, which was only reduced to half.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Uttar Pradesh.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 5:07 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday threw a broadside at the BJP terming it the "biggest liar party" and accused it of halving farmers' income even though they came to power with the promise of doubling it.

At an election meeting in Jaunpur, he promised to relax the age limit for government jobs and announce vacancies in the police force if the alliance led by his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. 

Yadav sought to counter the BJP's "ghor pariwarwadi (staunch dynast)" jibe directed at him, saying, "We accept that we are family people. Whenever family people like us step out of our houses, they generally bring something like sweets for children.

"Hence, my advice to 'Baba Mukhyamantri' (referring to Yogi Adityanath) is that on March 10 (the day of poll results), when he goes back home, he should at least take biscuits for Gullu."

"And you know who Gullu is," the Samajwadi Party chief told the meeting without elaborating.

Yadav said the BJP came to power in the state in 2017 by promising that the income of the farmers will be doubled.

"But due to its faulty policies, the income of the farmers has not doubled. In fact, it has halved," he alleged.

"The BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. If its five years' work and the dreams it had shown is analysed, it would be found that the BJP is the biggest liar party in the world," Yadav said.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Samajwadi Party president claimed that "the 'Baba' is not able to sleep these days".

He also accused the BJP of mismanagement during the Covid pandemic.

"The BJP imposed a lockdown during the pandemic and labourers working in other states were forced to walk back home in Uttar Pradesh. Many died midway. At that time, if anybody helped the people, it was the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

"When the labourers wanted to go back home, the government turned a blind eye towards them. They (BJP) were unable to provide medicines and beds during Covid. Had they given medicine and oxygen on time, many lives could have been saved."

Akhilesh Yadav also promised to relax the age limit for government jobs.

"Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many youths crossed the age limit (for recruitment exam). We will relax the age limit in government jobs. Also, we will urge Delhi to give some relaxation in the age limit for recruitment in the Army," he said. (With PTI inputs)

