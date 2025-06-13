National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: City In Shock; Families Shattered

In the aftermath of the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the city's residents reckon with their own mortality

Air India plane crash victims relative is comforted as she breaks down at a hospital in Ahmedabad
Air India plane crash victim's relative is comforted as she breaks down at a hospital in Ahmedabad Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/ AP
info_icon

Forty-year-old Papu Patni, an auto driver, heard a loud sound as he finished his bath on Thursday and was heading out for work. As he looked out from outside his house, there were plumes of smoke rising from the smouldering debris of an Air India aircraft, which crashed over three miles away from his house.

“There was restricted movement to the site. That day I lost all work as I couldn't go to the airport to pick and drop passengers to several places in the city,” he said.

“The number of foreign travellers seems to have come down after the incident. I used to come to the airport by 2 pm, now I come around 5 pm. My earnings have dropped significantly,” he said, hoping to see the number of passengers come to normal levels after a few days.

“Nobody knows how the crash occurred, even our former Chief Minister of Gujrat had a tragic death in the incident,” he said.

Family of victims are desperately searching for their loved ones post Ahmedabad plane crash - Dinesh Parab
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives

BY Jinit Parmar

"I have never heard of anything like this before": Ahmedabad Residents In Shock After Plane Crash

For people in Gujarat, the incident was shocking, and most expressed disbelief over the magnitude of loss in terms of civilian deaths.

Varun Deep, 40, couldn’t for once drive away the thoughts of the Thursday's air crash in Ahmedabad, even as he was hundreds of kilometres away in the Patiala area of Punjab, where he had gone on Tuesday to meet his in-laws.

The crash had been gory and depressing for him as it left only one survivor among 242 people who were on board the ill-fated Air India passenger flight, which was on its way to London on Thursday. He was away from his hometown in Ahmadabad, but for the last three days, his thoughts had remained occupied with the crash.

“It is so devastating, so depressing and I have never heard of anything like this before,” said Varun.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 232 passengers and 10 crew members and pilots on board, crashes shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. This incident is one of the worst aviation tragedies in India, and the aircraft is en route to London. The plane goes down in the Meghani area, creating a dark plume of smoke that is visible for kilometers. Other victims include doctors and medical students from a medical college in Ahmedabad, India, where the crash occurs on Thursday afternoon, June 12, 2025 - Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers

BY Swati Subhedar

All through his journey back from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, he has been flipping through videos and news reports that kept on beaming the horror that unfolded in a matter of a few seconds in a crowded neighbourhood here.

His phone remains full of photos and videos of the air crash that displayed the horror of charred bodies amid the debris of the air crash, water being sprinkled to douse the flames and crestfallen families rattled by the crash.

“Such a crash, which caused the loss of life of this magnitude, is unheard of. It is the first such incident that I am aware of that has happened in Gujarat. To my memory, it is the biggest tragedy that has unfolded in terms of loss of life as the plane journey became the last one for people,” said Varun. “It is searing and devastating, and there are no words to express the pain," he added.

Varun, who is in the event management business, said that Gujarat remains a hub for manufacturing industry and is frequented by foreign travellers and urged the authorities to clear the air on the security-related issues for those travelling in private flights. “It is tragic, it is horrible. I can’t stand the sight of unrecognisable bodies all charred like metal objects,” he said.

Rahil, 32, has been on a constant call with his cousins after the incident became known, before travelling down to Ahmedabad on a vacation. “At the back of our mind, there are concerns of safety when you are flying. But what caused the loss? It is too early to assess. It is, however, the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of passengers," said Rahil, adding that the “safety of passengers should be ensured at all costs.”

For Gujaratis, the incident has been nothing short of a shock as the plane crashed in the middle of a residential area, sending up plumes of smoke and even leaving some people at a local medical college dead.

Although the incident disrupted flight services initially, the operations have become normal at the Ahmedabad airport, which is surrounded by crowded neighbourhoods in the immediate vicinity, which come into view as soon as the flights land at the airport.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign