Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

According to Sunday's Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 492 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,015.

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489
Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:42 am

India logged 492 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,015, while the active cases dipped to 6,489, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,574 with four fatalities which include three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  One death has been reported in Maharashtra in 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry website.  

A decrease of 293 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in  24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,31,952, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry's website, 219.86 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.      

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Related stories

Odisha Withdraws All Covid-19 Restrictions

Madhya Pradesh Reports No Covid-19 Case Or Death; Recovery Count Rises By Three

Mumbai Logs 8 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 149

Tags

National Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections COVID-19 Active Covid Cases India Health Ministry Coronavirus Kerala Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489