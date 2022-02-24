Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline To 1,48,359

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline To 1,48,359
COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:35 pm

India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.


The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.


The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

Related stories

For Fear Of Losing Vote Bank Opposition Didn’t Welcome Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict: PM Modi

Champions Of Change Telangana To Honour Exemplary Achievers Of Telangana

55 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 Deaths


The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.60 per cent, according to the ministry.


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi Govt Raises Monthly Honorarium & Allowance Of Anganwadi Workers

Delhi Govt Raises Monthly Honorarium & Allowance Of Anganwadi Workers

Max Temp Settles At 26.4 Deg C In Delhi

Over 60% Seats In 5th Phase Of UP Polls Have 3 Or More Candidates With Criminal Cases: Report

Chief Minister Dhami Approaches PMO For Safe Return Of Uttarkhandis' Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Students Anxious In Ukraine, Feel No Way To Return Home After Dollar Trading Stopped

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row