Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

AAP To Decide MCD Mayor After LG Appoints Date To Convene Municipal House

Home National

AAP To Decide MCD Mayor After LG Appoints Date To Convene Municipal House

In a related development, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo)
Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:40 am

The AAP will decide on the probables for the mayor's post after the Delhi LG gives a date for the house to be convened, a party functionary said on Friday.  The MCD will be approaching Delhi LG VK Saxena to seek a date on which the Municipal House can be convened so that the councillors can take oath, and a mayor can be selected.  

"Nearly 55 per cent of our women candidates registered wins in the MCD polls and since the first mayor will be a woman, we have plenty of choices. We are waiting for a date to be given by the LG and then we will decide on the person for the post," the functionary said.  

In a related development, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

The AAP got a shot in the arm after two Congress councillors joined it on Friday taking the total number of council to 136. There is no anti-defection law in the MCD. The AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP won 104 wards in the recently concluded MCD elections, ending BJP's 15-year rule over the civic body.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National AAP MCD Mayor LG Appoints Convene Municipal House Speculation Saffron Party Civic Polls
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film