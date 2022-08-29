Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Levels Allegations On LG VK Saxena, Says He Exchanged Demonetised Notes Worth Rs 1400 Crore

AAP alleged Delhi LG VK Saxena pressurised his employees to exchange the demonetised notes, while demanding CBI and ED probe in the matter and also his resignation and arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLAs at Rajghat
Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLAs at Rajghat.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:20 pm

The AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that LG V K Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations. 

It could further spur the relations between the ruling party and LG who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Excise policy of Kejriwal government. 

"When he was KVIC chairman,  demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. Those who levelled all dismissed. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Pathak said.

Raising slogans against LG and carrying placards, AAP MLAs came into the well of the House prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to suspend assembly proceedings for 15 minutes. 

Related stories

Delhi: AAP MLA Haji Yunus Claims His Car With Children Attacked By 'Anti-Social Elements'

AAP's Pre-poll Promises Like Chinese Products, Buyers Will Regret: Gujarat BJP chief

Education In AAP's Words, Liquor In Work: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

They were demanding Saxena's removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.

"When he was KVIC chairman he got exchanged demonetised notes by pressuring his cashier. In Delhi branch alone, Rs 22 lakh were gotten exchanged. There are 7000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of Rs 1400 crore," said the ruling party.

AAP MLAs demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest. 

Carrying placards of 'LG V K Saxena Chor hai', 'V K Saxena ko arrest Karo', they also protested at the Gandhi Statue in the Assembly complex.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi Delhi LG VK Saxena Demonetisation Demonetised Notes AAP: Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Resignation Enforcement Directorate (ED) CBI Arrest
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG