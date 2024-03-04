SC Gives June 15 Deadline To AAP To Vacate Delhi Office | Know Why

The Supreme Court has granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) time till June 15 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue in Delhi.
The land was initially allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.
Supreme court bench comprising of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked AAP to approach Land And Development Office for allotment of land for its offices.
The bench reported said, "We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks."
The bench also mentioned that AAP has no lawful right to continue on the land.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for AAP argued that AAP despite being one of the six national parties in the country, is discriminated against in the matter of location for its offices.
"They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I'm given Badarpur, while everyone else is in better places," Singhvi said.
The top court said, "In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024 to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary's footprint can be utilised on expeditious basis."
The top court had earlier directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by AAP on the land allotted to the HC at Rouse Avenue.