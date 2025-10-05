A Writer’s Journey In An Uncertain Life: Review of Tangerine By Namita Devidayal’s Memoir

In her latest work, the author-musician blends memoir, philosophy, and music to explore Hindu spirituality without renunciation.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tangerine: How to read the Upanishads without giving up Coffee
Tangerine: How to read the Upanishads without giving up Coffee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namita Devidayal’s book chronicles her midlife journey of self-discovery through the Upanishads.

  • Blending memoir, music, and philosophy, she explores spirituality with humour and inclusivity.

  • The book offers an accessible, non-dogmatic guide to finding meaning in modern life.

Book Review:

Tangerine: How to read the Upanishads without giving up Coffee

Author: Namita Devidayal

Publisher: Westland Books

It all begins as a mid-life exploration into the Upanishads at a retreat in Rishikesh during a time of internal strife – leading journalist and musician Namita Devidayal on an unexpected journey which few in her life were able to comprehend. When she continues on this path of self-discovery and exploration, she uncovers ancient texts and universal truths embedded in Hinduism – a religion that she has thus far only notionally belonged to, but never identified with.

In Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads without giving up Coffee, Devidayal thoughtfully blends personal narrative with philosophical inquiry. Known for her earlier work, The Music Room, Aftertaste and The Sixth String of Vilayat Khan, she now turns her gaze inward, with a little help from Hindu philosophy, particularly the Upanishads.

There comes a time in our lives when, despite the external choreography and curation, there is still a void that no amount of material pursuits can fill. In the end, we are all “self-fashioned stories”, as Namita points out – happy, sad, empty and seeking in the same ways. It’s precisely at such a time that she finds her interiority, becoming a spiritual archaeologist, as it were. “I should have been happy, but I was not” was her cue.

Related Content
Related Content

Hinduism offers an ocean of texts in the Vedas and Upanishads, and access to the words of magnificent thinkers and translators who decoded them, but the lines between Hinduism and Hindutva or spirituality and religion remain blurred, often deterring those of a secular faith or on the fence, like she was. As she digs deeper into her void and her state of “living the anxiety dream”, she finds an engagement with her inner self and with the universe in its abundance.

Namita’s journey into this oneness is relatable, joyous and full of awe, with music and musical concepts (that she is steeped in) being recurrent motifs in unravelling a larger mystery. Her journey of understanding the self yet detaching herself from it is both moving and inspiring. In a sense, she is both an accidental pilgrim and an intentional one.

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. - - PTI
Reclaiming Hinduism From Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi And The Invocation Of Lord Shiva’s Abhaya Mudra 

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

The book moves through a non-linear timeline of the four Vedic stages of life — brahmacharya (student), grihastha (householder), vanaprastha (forest dweller), and sanyasa (renouncer) — with chapters that reflect this progression. We see her moving from confusion to clarity, without ever suggesting a retreat from worldly life. Namita doesn’t believe you have to give up avocado toast or smoking, or gluten-free bread in order to pursue a seeker’s path. This honesty is what makes the book so real and accessible, even if you are not invested in the texts she is referring to.

With candour and humour, she shares her learning process and light bulb moments with humility, often looking at science with a philosophical bent. Gentle and inclusive, playful and irreverent, she freely turns the lens of viewing spiritual texts upside down and is wholehearted enough to include references from all faiths. Her engagement with culture and cultural motifs is both deep yet light-hearted, showing us once again that acceptance of one does not mean denouncement of the other. Her text is freely peppered with lyrics from the Beatles, Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Nash & Young, Crosby, Still Waters, Pink Floyd and of course, Kabir.

What makes this exploration of Hindu scriptures stand out is that it is not through an academic lens. Although she allows the wisdom of heavy texts to unfold slowly, she does it through her lived experience, connecting the dots even as she comes unravelled in turbulent times. The result is a narrative that feels personal, intuitive and accessible, even to those unfamiliar with Hindu philosophy.

Tangerine reminds you that even as you are navigating real-world problems: careers, marriage, parenthood – there is a fine line between being unified in the self and letting go of it, but if we pay attention, it’s like self-composting. Perhaps this book will unravel the seeker in you, perhaps it will just scratch the surface and make you ponder; perhaps one day you will come back to it, and begin your journey. And when you do, Tangerine can be your tender companion - wise yet kind, witty yet empathic, knowing yet welcoming.

Literature and Life: Illustration from Devdutt Pattanaik’s book Shikhandi: And Other Tales They Don’t Tell You - null
Trans Lore: History Of Transgender Representation In Indian Scriptures

BY Devdutt Pattanaik

Her companions in this journey include but are not limited to philosophers like Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Vivekananda, Ramakrishna, Ramana Maharshi and Sri Aurobindo; along the way, Kabir, who she affectionately describes as a “ghostly bestie”, offers her intuitive guidance through his very relatable and earthly words and lyrics.

In all, Tangerine is a soothing memoir full of nuanced observations, taking us through a refreshingly non-dogmatic, almost fun exploration of spirituality that is in harmony with contemporary life. It makes one reflect, not just on philosophy, but on the way we live, think, feel, relate, grow and find meaning. Of course, the cover by Saurabh Garge is delicious, but experiencing this book is even more rewarding with every bite.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  4. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra