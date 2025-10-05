A Writer’s Journey In An Uncertain Life: Review of Tangerine By Namita Devidayal’s Memoir

With candour and humour, she shares her learning process and light bulb moments with humility, often looking at science with a philosophical bent. Gentle and inclusive, playful and irreverent, she freely turns the lens of viewing spiritual texts upside down and is wholehearted enough to include references from all faiths. Her engagement with culture and cultural motifs is both deep yet light-hearted, showing us once again that acceptance of one does not mean denouncement of the other. Her text is freely peppered with lyrics from the Beatles, Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Nash & Young, Crosby, Still Waters, Pink Floyd and of course, Kabir.