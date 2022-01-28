Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

95% Of India's Adult Population Given First Dose Of Covid Vaccine, 74% Fully Inoculated: Health Ministry

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

95% Of India's Adult Population Given First Dose Of Covid Vaccine, 74% Fully Inoculated: Health Ministry
Ninety-five per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine. - PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:23 pm

Ninety-five per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as the total vaccine doses administered has crossed 164.35 crore.

Till 7 pm, 49,69,805 vaccine doses have been administered. As many as 1,03,04,847 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Related stories

Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

Current Covid Vaccines Can Defend Against Severe Disease Caused By Omicron: Study

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Also 44281254 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement. In a tweet, he said that India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hard work of health workers and public participation, the country is continuously moving forward in this campaign, he said. 

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Healthcare Workers Precaution COVID-19 Vaccine Omicron Variant Covid 19 Frontline Workers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'