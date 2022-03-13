86 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths In Odisha

Odisha recorded 86 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while three more patients succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. There are 897 active COVID-19 cases and 163 patients recovered in the previous day.

The daily positivity rate was 0.19 per cent and 23 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 44,684 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated. The state had logged 83 infections and two fatalities on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 9,111 with the fatalities in Sundargarh district. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,626, including 12,76,565 recoveries, it added.

