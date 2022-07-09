Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
512 Covid-19 Cases In Odisha

The test positivity rate jumped to 3.35 per cent from 2.77 as the cases were detected out of 15,265 samples. Fifty-nine children were among those afflicted with the disease.

512 Covid-19 Cases In Odisha Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 3:15 pm

Odisha recorded 512 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in more than four months, taking the tally to 12,92,928, the health department said. The test positivity rate jumped to 3.35 per cent from 2.77 as the cases were detected out of 15,265 samples. Fifty-nine children were among those afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

Khurda district, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 237 infections, followed by 89 in Cuttack. The active COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,795, out of which 1,345 are in Khurda district. It entered the yellow zone of over 1,000 current infections.

On Friday, the state had logged 470 cases. On February 19, there were 534 infections. As many as 204 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 12,80,954, the department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,126 as there were no more deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

