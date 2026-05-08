5 Doctors Dismissed, Orders Action Against 16 Health Officials For Negligence

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered strict action against several health officials, including the dismissal of five doctors, over alleged negligence and irregularities in the state health department.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
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Brajesh Pathak
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Five doctors dismissed over alleged negligence, dereliction of duty and irregularities in the state health department

  • The government also initiated departmental disciplinary actions against 16 medical officers

  • Departmental proceedings were also set up against Hardoi Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar Singh for allegedly failing to act against unauthorised private hospitals operating in the district and neglecting official responsibilities

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday ordered strict action against several health officials, including the dismissal of five doctors, over alleged negligence, dereliction of duty and irregularities in the state health department.

According to an official statement, the five doctors were dismissed for remaining absent from duty for a long period without informing authorities and staying away from their medical responsibilities. Those dismissed are Dr Alaknanda of the district hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Ramji Bhardwaj posted under the Kushinagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Saurabh Singh posted under the Balrampur CMO, Dr Viklesh Kumar Sharma of CHC Jagdishpur in Amethi, and Dr Monica Verma of CHC Dibiyapur in Auraiya.

The government also initiated departmental disciplinary actions against 16 medical officers, including Ambedkar Nagar CMO Dr Sanjay Kumar Shaival and Deputy CMO Dr Sanjay Verma, over suspected inconsistencies in the process of registration and renewal of private hospitals, nursing homes and ultrasound centres.

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According to the statement, "the two officers were found guilty of deliberately violating government norms, misusing their positions and showing negligence in clearing files for personal interests." "A preliminary inquiry conducted by a three-member committee, including an Additional District Magistrate, reportedly confirmed several complaints against them, following which Pathak ordered strict action."

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Departmental proceedings were also set up against Hardoi Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar Singh for allegedly failing to act against unauthorised private hospitals operating in the district and neglecting official responsibilities. The health department has also asked for an explanation from the Hardoi CMO for assigning senior-level responsibilities to a junior doctor despite the availability of senior officers.

Action has also been initiated against several doctors in separate cases related to alleged negligence in treatment, administrative lapses, improper medico-legal examinations and misconduct with colleagues. These include Dr Shameem Akhtar of Prayagraj, doctors and a pharmacist at CHC Lambhua in Sultanpur, and two doctors at the district hospital in Mathura accused of negligence in preparing medico-legal reports in an assault case.

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Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against doctors posted in Balrampur, Varanasi, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sambhal and other districts for alleged negligence in medical duties.

In a separate case, Dr Rituj Agrawal, an associate professor in the orthopaedics department of the government medical college in Badaun, faces disciplinary action over allegations of abusing and misbehaving with a woman doctor and another colleague.

Two doctors, Dr Pratibha Yadav of Bahraich and Dr Rakesh Singh of Mathura have been awarded censure punishment in separate negligence-related cases.

The statement further said the deputation of Dr Aditya Pandey, who was posted with the State Health Agency under the cashless treatment scheme for government employees, has been terminated with immediate effect over alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with a colleague. He has been sent back to his original posting in Raebareli and departmental action has also been ordered.

The government has also ordered the withholding of salary increments in several cases. Dr Lalmani, a gynaecologist currently posted in Hamirpur, has been penalised with a permanent stoppage of three increments and a censure for allegations of extortion from patients and misbehaviour during an earlier posting in Azamgarh.

Four increments of Dr Santosh Singh of Balrampur and two increments of Dr Nisha Bundela of Jhansi have also been withheld. Action has also been directed against Dr Pawan Sahu, an orthopaedic surgeon at the trauma centre in Moth, Jhansi, after allegations of private practice against him were found to be true, the statement added.

(Inputs from PTI)

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