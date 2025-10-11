Madhya Pradesh Government Doctors Protest ‘Illegal Arrest’ In Cough Syrup Deaths Case

Thousands of government doctors across Madhya Pradesh staged a symbolic protest on Friday over what they called the “illegal arrest” of Dr. Praveen Soni.
Thousands of government doctors across Madhya Pradesh staged a symbolic protest on Friday over what they called the “illegal arrest” of Dr. Praveen Soni, held in connection with the deaths of 22 children who allegedly consumed contaminated Coldrif cough syrup. The medical community accused authorities of making Soni a scapegoat, while the actual culprits remain unpunished, PTI reported.
Wearing black ribbons in solidarity but continuing their duties, around 8,500 government doctors raised serious concerns about regulatory failures and demanded stringent action. including capital punishment, for those involved in manufacturing adulterated drugs.
The protests were organised by various medical associations, including the Progressive Medical Teachers Association of MP (PMTAMP), Medical Officers Association, Junior Doctors Association, and several others. At hospitals across the state, doctors observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased children.
Soni, posted in Chhindwara, was arrested for alleged negligence after children from the region, along with others from Betul and Pandhurna, died following consumption of the syrup. However, doctors argue that Coldrif has been prescribed in Madhya Pradesh for over 30 years and was selected by Soni due to its affordability for poor patients. Priced at around Rs 30, it is significantly cheaper than alternatives costing over Rs 100 per bottle.
Speaking at a press conference, PMTAMP President Dr. Rakesh Malviya and General Secretary Dr. Ashok Thakur criticised the regulatory machinery for failing to prevent the distribution of the allegedly toxic drug. “The syrup contained industrial solvent, according to post-mortem reports. What was the Food and Drug Administration doing?” they questioned.
They further pointed out that Soni was neither involved in the production nor the distribution of the syrup, and his arrest violated Supreme Court guidelines laid out in the Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab case. The apex court has ruled that an independent inquiry is mandatory before arresting a doctor for alleged negligence.
“This arrest amounts to contempt of court,” said Dr. Malviya, calling it an intimidation tactic. “Instead of holding accountable the officials responsible for testing and approving medicines, a doctor doing his duty in a tribal area has been targeted.”
Doctors at the protest reiterated the need for a comprehensive investigation and a legal framework mandating capital punishment for those manufacturing toxic drugs, citing the massive risk to public health and lives, especially children.
“The state has only four drug testing laboratories — in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior — and only the Bhopal facility is well-equipped,” said Dr. Thakur. “Systemic negligence cannot be blamed on a single individual.”
The protestors also warned that such actions against doctors would harm the morale of those working in remote and underserved regions. “Public faith in the medical community will suffer,” they cautioned.
A meeting of medical associations was held late Thursday in Bhopal, where members resolved to protest peacefully and extend their working hours to demonstrate their commitment while countering what they called a “smear campaign” against healthcare professionals.
With PTI inputs