Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup

The Madhya Pradesh police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara district.
They are suspected to have suffered renal failure after consuming a “toxic” cough syrup, according to officials.
On Sunday, the body of the final victim was exhumed to facilitate a post-mortem examination.
The Madhya Pradesh police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara district, suspected to have suffered renal failure after consuming a “toxic” cough syrup, according to officials.
Authorities confirmed on Sunday that Dr. Praveen Soni, a medical practitioner from Chhindwara, has been taken into custody for alleged negligence related to the deaths. A formal case has also been filed against the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, which is under scrutiny for its possible role in the tragedy, PTI reported.
On Sunday, the body of the final victim was exhumed to facilitate a post-mortem examination.
Dhirendra Singh, the Additional Collector of Chhindwara, stated that financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family which was announced earlier by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already been deposited into their respective bank accounts.
Currently, eight children remain under medical care in Nagpur. Of these, four are admitted to a government hospital, one is receiving treatment at AIIMS, and the remaining three are being treated at private medical institutions.
In a separate but related incident, two children from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh reportedly died after ingesting Coldrif syrup, health officials revealed.
Dr. Soni, who also practiced privately and allegedly continued prescribing the syrup for nearly a month despite reports of adverse effects, has drawn support from his peers. Several doctors have threatened to go on strike from Monday if he is not released.
The Congress party, criticising what it calls the BJP-led government’s failure in managing the crisis, has declared plans for a protest starting Monday. The party is demanding increased financial assistance for the affected families and accountability for the deaths.
The sale of Coldrif syrup, produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, has been banned by the state government. Health officials have confirmed that the drug samples tested positive for a dangerous toxic substance.
Among the deceased, 11 were from the Parasia sub-division, two from Chhindwara city, and one from Chaurai tehsil.
A 12-member SIT, led by Parasia SDOP Jitendra Singh Jat, will be investigating the case and is scheduled to travel to Tamil Nadu to inspect the pharmaceutical company, according to Additional Collector Singh. Singh also confirmed that two-year-old Yogita Thakre’s body was exhumed on Sunday following a request from her family for a post-mortem.
Authorities have collected samples from 1,102 children thus far. A total of 5,657 tests have been performed, with results received for 4,868 of them.
With PTI inputs