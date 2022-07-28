210 Colleges Started In Rajasthan In Last 3 Years: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state.

Gehlot also expressed happiness over the high number of girl students who have applied for admission in colleges. He tweeted, “My goal is to make Rajasthan the best in education and health. I am happy that I am getting full cooperation from the public in this work.”

Since independence till the year 2018, there were only about 250 government colleges in the state but his government started 210 colleges in three years which is a major step in the field of higher education, he said.

Gehlot said in the month of August, about 130 college buildings would be inaugurated and foundation stones would be laid.

He informed that so far in the current academic session, 59,356 students have applied for 45,302 seats in these 210 state colleges opened by the government.

“It is a matter of happiness that the number of girls applying is more than boys. This will reduce the drop out rate of the girl student. This shows the popularity of all these colleges,” he said.

-With PTI Input