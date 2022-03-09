Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

197 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths In Karnataka

Of the new cases, 130 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 171 discharges in the city, one death.

197 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths In Karnataka
COVID-19 cases in Karnataka (Representational image) AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:09 pm

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 197 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,42,927 and 40,004 respectively. There were 258 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,99,905, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 130 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 171 discharges in the city, one death, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases across the State was 2,980.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.47 per cent, the case fatality rate was 4.06 per cent. Of the eight deaths reported today, two are from Raichur, and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandya and Mysuru.

Related stories

Covid: 9 New Cases In Ladakh

Puducherry Adds 8 New Covid-19 Cases

Four New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID Tally To 64,475

After Bengaluru urban, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 9, followed by Chitradurga 7, Gadag 6, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,79,735 cases, Mysuru 2,29,366 and Tumakuru 1,59,793. Cumulatively, 6,48,40,543 crore samples were tested, of which 41,505 were examined today.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Karnataka Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins