197 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 197 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,42,927 and 40,004 respectively. There were 258 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,99,905, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 130 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 171 discharges in the city, one death, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases across the State was 2,980.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.47 per cent, the case fatality rate was 4.06 per cent. Of the eight deaths reported today, two are from Raichur, and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandya and Mysuru.

After Bengaluru urban, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 9, followed by Chitradurga 7, Gadag 6, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,79,735 cases, Mysuru 2,29,366 and Tumakuru 1,59,793. Cumulatively, 6,48,40,543 crore samples were tested, of which 41,505 were examined today.

