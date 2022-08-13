Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

12 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Ladakh

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

covid-19
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6:38 pm

Ladakh on Saturday recorded 12 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 29,050, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh Reports 423 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

403 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Puducherry Reports 87 New Covid-19 Cases

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 102 in Ladakh -- 96 from Leh and six from Kargil.

A total of 174 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 129 samples from Leh and 33 from Kargil tested negative, they said.

Twelve more people recovered from the viral disease and were discharged from hospitals in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,721, they said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Leh Ladakh Covid-19 India Active Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 Health Department Kargil-Leh COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta