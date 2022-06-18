Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
10% Vacancies In CAPFs, Assam Rifles Reservations For Agniveers; MHA Announces Concessions Amid Spiralling Protests

The MHA also announced age relaxation for 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles. 

10% Vacancies In CAPFs, Assam Rifles Reservations For Agniveers; MHA Announces Concessions Amid Spiralling Protests
Protests erupted at several parts of the country against Centre's Agnipath scheme PTI

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 11:18 am

The Home Ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, the Home Minister's Office said. 

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. 

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the Home Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

The MHA also announced age relaxation for 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles. 

In its second tweet, the Home Minister's Office said, "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit."

