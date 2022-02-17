Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
1 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 9,986

The Union territory now has 96 active cases, while 9,761 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:47 am

Port Blair, Feb 17 -  The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,986 on Thursday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.


The Union territory now has 96 active cases, while 9,761 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has tested over 6.93 lakh samples for COVID-19, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 3.01 lakh people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

With PTI inputs

