National

1 Month Of Game Zone Fire: Shops, Educational Institutes In Rajkot Observe Bandh

Schools, colleges, tuition centres, gold and jewellery markets and other commercial establishments also remained shut to support the 'Rajkot bandh' called by the opposition Congress. Several commercial associations supported the Congress' bandh call by announcing closure of their businesses for the day.

PTI
1 Month Of Game Zone Fire | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Main markets in Gujarat's Rajkot city wore a deserted look and various other establishments remained closed on Tuesday as a bandh was observed to mark one month of the fire tragedy at a game zone which claimed 27 lives.

Schools, colleges, tuition centres, gold and jewellery markets and other commercial establishments also remained shut to support the 'Rajkot bandh' called by the opposition Congress. Several commercial associations supported the Congress' bandh call by announcing closure of their businesses for the day.

Police personnel were deployed at different places in the city and patrolling was intensified as part of the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, state party president Shaktisinh Gohil and other local leaders came out in different areas of Rajkot to thank businessmen for their support in making the bandh "successful".

The Congress gave the call for a half-day bandh on Tuesday, to remember those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the TRP game zone in Rajkot on May 25 and to demand a higher compensation to the kin of the deceased.

It has also demanded justice to the families of the deceased and a fair probe into the incident by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government.

Family members of the victims had also appealed for the bandh. Relatives of some of the fire tragedy victims interacted with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through video conference on June 22. Twenty seven persons, including children, were charred to death in the massive fire which gutted the game zone on May 25.

Following the incident, the state government formed the SIT under Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi to find out the causes of fire, loopholes in the system and to suggest steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

As many as 15 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the fire tragedy, including five owners of the game zone and some senior officials from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC).

A police investigation indicated the game zone was running without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RMC's fire department.

On June 15, Congress workers organised a protest gathering outside the city police commissioner's office

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 1 Month Of Game Zone Fire: Shops, Educational Institutes In Rajkot Observe Bandh
  2. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  3. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  4. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  5. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  2. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Zaccagni's Last-Minute Goal Takes Italy Into Last-16 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ENG, AFG Vs RSA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed - Check Who Play Whom And When
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rashid Khan & Co Enter Maiden Semi-Finals
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat