'Won't Allow Infringement On Their Space': Truck Fined For Hitting Rhino In Kaziranga

A truck was fined for hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park area in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, stressing that his government will not allow infringement on their space.

One-horned rhinoceros at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
One-horned rhinoceros at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary PTI Photo

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:11 pm

Sharing CCTV footage of the incident on National Highway 37, Sarma tweeted that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents.

In the 10-second video, a rhinoceros was seen hit by a truck after it suddenly came onto the highway. After being hit, the rhino tried to get up but stumbled and fell down. A while later, it managed to get up again and limp back to the forest.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space," he tweeted. 

"In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted & fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," he added.

The speed limit at the Haldibari corridor, where the incident happened, is 40 km per hour but the truck was speeding at 52 km per hour, a forest official said.

The elevated corridor will be built from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat for protecting wildlife and promoting tourism at the park, officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)

