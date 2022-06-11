‘Why Should Common People Suffer Because Of Sin Committed By BJP?’: Mamata Banerjee On Howrah Violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that some political parties were behind the violent incidents that rocked Howrah district and promised to take strict action against those attempting to instigate riots in the state.

She also questioned why should common people suffer because of "sin" committed by the BJP, in reference to controversial remarks by suspended and expelled party leaders on Prophet Mohammad which triggered the violent protests.

আগেও বলেছি, দুদিন ধরে হাওড়ার জনজীবন স্তব্ধ করে হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা ঘটানো হচ্ছে । এর পিছনে কিছু রাজনৈতিক দল আছে এবং তারা দাঙ্গা করাতে চায়- কিন্তু এসব বরদাস্ত করা হবে না এবং এ সবের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা হবে। পাপ করল বিজেপি, কষ্ট করবে জনগণ? — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 11, 2022

"As I have said before, normal life has been affected by violent incidents in Howrah over the last two days. Some political parties are behind this – they want to instigate riots. But this won't be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those involved. Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Common people had to suffer as road and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief was stopped from visiting violence-hit Howrah

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was stopped by the police from visiting violence-affected areas in Howrah district citing the current law and order situation.

Majumdar claimed police erected barricades outside his residence in New Town on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata as he was getting ready to leave for Howrah district.

"I was scheduled to visit areas in Howrah district where our party offices were ransacked and burnt. As I was set to leave, police put up barricades outside my residence and stopped me from coming out of my house," Majumdar told reporters at his residence.

"I want to know under which rule I am being stopped from visiting Howrah," he said.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Tapas Ray alleged that the intention of his visit was to fan communal tension.

"Police did the right thing by stopping him," he said.

However, BJP national vice-president and Majumdar's predecessor Dilip Ghosh managed to enter Howrah district and visit the areas where the party offices were attacked.

"I visited areas where our party offices were ransacked. The lawless situation here reflects the administration's failure," he said.

(With PTI inputs)