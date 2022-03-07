President Zelenskyy Thanks India For Its Continued Support In Meeting With Modi

Amidst Russia's relentless bombing on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to counter the "Russian aggression" against his country and thanked India for its continued support for the people of Ukraine.



"Informed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression," President Zelenskyy tweeted after his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi that lasted for around 35 minutes.



"India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine’s commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” Zelenskyy added.



Prime Minister Modi sought Zelenskyy's support for the evacuation of Indians stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city, while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence to defuse the ongoing conflict in the eastern European nation.



Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops and India has been urging both sides to create a "humanitarian corridor" for their safe evacuation.



India has brought back nearly 16,000 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials in New Delhi.



India has been urging both Russian and Ukrainian authorities to create a safe passage for the students to either move to the Russian border or to western Ukraine for their exit to Romania, Hungary or Poland.



Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence.



The prime minister had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 2 after he launched an attack on Ukraine.



He again spoke to President Putin on Monday and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said in New Delhi as around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.



The prime minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, the sources said.

( With PTI Inputs)

