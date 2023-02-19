Monday, Feb 20, 2023
‘Golden Period’ Of PM Narendra Modi Will Be Taught To Future Generations: Mansukh Mandaviya

Home National

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said future generations will be taught ‘golden period’ of PM Narendra Modi like today’s generation is taught about Chandragupta Maurya.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 4:01 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said future generations will study the "golden period" of Prime Minister Narendra Mod i, as today's generation is taught the golden age of Chandragupta Maurya as part of the history curriculum.

Mandaviya made the comments on Saturday while speaking about the Union budget 2023-24 at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Ahmedabad.

Chandragupta Maurya was the first emperor of the Mauryan empire in ancient India.

Mandaviya, while addressing students and professionals, said PM Modi will be remembered for various achievements , such as economic reforms, COVID-19 management, surgical strike on terrorists across the border, among others.

"We used to study the golden age of Chandragupta Maurya as part of our history curriculum. It is still part of the syllabus (in schools and colleges). Our future generations - third or fourth generation from now - will study about the golden period of Narendra Modi whenever they will be taught the political history of India," he said.

Future generations will be taught what kind of economic reforms took place during the golden era of Narendra Modi, the Union minister said.

Also, there will be a mention of COVID-19 management, country's booming economy, surgical and air strikes, India's foreign policy and quotes from across the world showering praises on India, he said.

"At that time, our future generations will take pride that their fathers and forefathers were supporters of Modi and were part of the Modi government," he said.
 

