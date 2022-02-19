Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

White House Accuses Russia Of Cyberattacks Targeting Ukraine

The White House on Friday accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's defence ministry and major banks.

White House Accuses Russia Of Cyberattacks Targeting Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 11:16 am

The White House on Friday accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's defence ministry and major banks.

The announcement from Anne Neuberger, the White House's chief cyber official, was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyber intrusions that have unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

The attacks this week were of "limited impact" since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their networks back online, but it is possible that they were laying the groundwork for more destructive intrusions, Neuberger said.

She said the US had rapidly linked the attacks to Russia and was publicly blaming the Kremlin because of a need to "call out the behaviour quickly." She said there was no intelligence indicating that the US would be targeted by a cyberattack.

Ukrainian officials called Tuesday's distributed denial of service attacks the worst in the country's history. But while they definitely disrupted online banking, impeded some government-to-public communications and were clearly intended to cause panic, they were not particularly serious by global or historic standards, said Roland Dobbins, the top engineer for DDoS at the cybersecurity firm Netscout.

"Most DDoS attacks succeed due to the lack of preparation on the part of the defenders," said Dobbins, adding that most commercial mitigation services designed to counter such attacks would likely have been able to fend off Tuesday's attacks.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Ukraine Crisis Joe Biden Cyberattack Ukraine Russia USA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Decided To Further Invade Ukraine

Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Decided To Further Invade Ukraine

Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To UK

Russia To Stage Massive Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine Standoff

Six African Countries To Receive mRNA Vaccine Technology

Health Minister: Germany Has Crossed Omicron Peak

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures