Why The $30 Million Los Angeles Heist May Remain A Mystery

A daring and meticulously executed heist has left authorities in Los Angeles scratching their heads as they hunt for clues in what could be one of the most elusive robberies in the city's history.
The audacious theft, which occurred on Easter Sunday at a GardaWorld facility in the Sylmar neighbourhood, saw a group of highly skilled criminals make off with a staggering $30 million in cash. According to experts, the operation was carried out with such precision that it may remain unsolved for years to come.
Scott Selby, a Harvard-educated lawyer and co-author of the book "Flawless," compared the proficiency of the thieves to that of elite athletes. "This is a group that would have to have a lot of prior experience," he remarked.
The criminals gained access to the facility by infiltrating through the roof, managing to bypass security measures and access a safe without triggering any alarms. The haul, consisting of $100 bills, would have weighed approximately 660 pounds, Selby explained.
"What's remarkable is that they executed the heist without attracting any attention," Selby said. "And so far, there's been no compelling leads for law enforcement to pursue."
The possibility of an inside job has not been ruled out, with Selby suggesting that insiders may have provided crucial information to the perpetrators. Questions surrounding the amount of cash present, any potential vulnerabilities in security, or specific timing related to the Easter holiday are being considered by investigators.
The heist draws comparisons to other infamous robberies in Los Angeles, such as the unsolved theft of up to $100 million in jewels from an armoured vehicle two years prior.
Selby highlighted the challenge investigators face in tracing the stolen cash, noting that the bills are likely untraceable due to being used and lacking sequential serial numbers. However, he remained optimistic that advancements in forensic technology could eventually lead to a breakthrough in the case.
While the precise identities of the perpetrators remain unknown, Selby drew parallels to a historic bank robbery in 1972, where the criminals were ultimately identified due to a minor oversight.
In the case of the Sylmar heist, Selby suggested that even the most skilled criminals are not immune to mistakes, and advancements in technology could play a crucial role in cracking the case.