“Little Rascals” - Trio Of 11, 12 & 16-Year-Olds Arrested For Bank Robbery In Houston

Authorities in Houston have confirmed the arrest of three boys, aged 11, 12, and 16, for their involvement in a bank robbery, earning them the moniker "Little Rascals." The youngsters, charged with robbery by threat, are currently in custody as the investigation unfolds.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of the juveniles, withholding further details due to their ages. The robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area of north Houston on March 14. The FBI's Houston office, which had been seeking the suspects, shared images of the trio captured inside the bank's lobby.
Following the robbery, the boys fled on foot, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The FBI, through its social media channels, sought public assistance in identifying the suspects. Parents of two boys recognized their children from the circulated images, while the third was apprehended by law enforcement following an unrelated altercation.
The trio faces charges of robbery by threat, a second-degree felony under Texas statutes. Despite their involvement, the FBI has refrained from disclosing their identities or further details due to their status as minors. Authorities are investigating the case and are yet to reveal any additional information regarding the incident.
As investigations continue, authorities are examining evidence collected from the scene, including a weapon and other items depicted in surveillance photos. The Harris County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the FBI and other agencies, remains committed to ensuring justice is served in this case.