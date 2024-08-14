United States

Who Is Banksy? New Animal-Themed Artwork In London Sparks Speculation About The Artist's Real Identity

Banksy's latest series of animal-themed artworks across London, like a cat, rhino, goat, and more, has reignited fascination with the elusive artist's identity. As these animals make headlines, the mystery of who Banksy truly is continues to intrigue and bewilder the public.

Banksy Artwork In London Photo: Getty Images
A recent surge in new Banksy artworks across London has reignited public fascination with the elusive artist, as speculation about their true identity continues. Despite years of captivating the public with iconic street art, Banksy has managed to keep their identity a mystery. This enigma has only fueled the value of their work, with pieces selling for substantial sums and attracting the attention of A-list celebrities who are avid fans and collectors.

In July, several new Banksy artworks appeared around London, with the latest featuring a gorilla assisting animals in escaping from a zoo—fittingly painted on the roller doors at London Zoo. This marked the artist's ninth animal-themed piece in nine days, which he shared on Instagram on August 13.

Banksy Artwork All Around London Photo: Reuters
The series began on August 5 with a goat "perched" on a building, followed by murals depicting elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat, swimming piranhas, and a rhino scattered across the city. However, the rhino has since been defaced with graffiti, the wolf was stolen, and the cat, originally painted on a billboard, was removed by contractors due to concerns it might be taken down.

Banksy has been sharing these artworks on Instagram daily since the release of the first piece, without any captions or additional details. The significance of the series has sparked widespread speculation, with The Guardian suggesting that the artist might be trying to uplift people's spirits during a time of distressing news, such as reports of racist riots across the United Kingdom.

Regardless of the series' intended meaning, this renewed focus on Banksy has once again reignited the question, "Who is Banksy?"

The mysterious figure first gained fame in the 1990s for their street art and graffiti, with Banksy's works now commanding millions at auction. Throughout the years, several names have been rumored to be Banksy, including Robert Del Naja, Robin Gunningham, and Neil Buchanan from Art Attack.

In 2008, The Mail on Sunday suggested that Banksy was actually the artist Robin Banks, previously known as Robin Gunningham, "a former public schoolboy brought up in middle-class suburbia."

This theory gained further traction when the BBC uncovered a 2003 interview in which Banksy appears to confirm that his name is "Robbie."

Gunningham has never responded to the speculation surrounding his connection to Banksy.

The artist has also been linked to Robert Del Naja of the hip-hop group Massive Attack, though Del Naja has denied the rumors, claiming he is friends with the "real" Banksy. When rumors suggested that Banksy might be Neil Buchanan, host of the show Art Attack, Buchanan was compelled to deny any association with the artist.

There are also theories that Banksy could be the work of an art collective based in Bristol.

The enigma of Banksy's identity is likely to keep people guessing, as the artist's PR team and those in the know remain famously tight-lipped.

