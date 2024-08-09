United States

Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok influencer, is facing backlash after old social media posts resurfaced showing her using racial slurs. This controversy, coupled with previous political criticisms, has sparked widespread debate about her views and past behavior.

Alix Earle Racism Controversy
Alix Earle Photo: @alix_earle / X
You might have come across Alix Earle while scrolling TikTok, who gained prominence in 2022 with her GRWM-style videos and vlogs, quickly amassing millions of followers. However, during the week of August 5, screenshots began circulating on social media that appear to show Earle's ASKfm username using racial slurs, particularly targeting Black people and people of color.

These posts, dating back to 2014, show Earle using the N-word in response to anonymous questions from her peers. Evidence of these posts has also been found on Reddit, specifically in a subreddit called r/Alixearlesnark, dating back to 2022.

The resurfacing of these posts has triggered significant criticism and raised questions about Earle’s political views and morals, leading to discontent among some fans. One Twitter user expressed their shock, writing, “Please tell me Alix Earle did not say the n word.” While some internet users are not surprised, others are simply disappointed.

Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations - @PurrtiPapi/ X
TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

This isn’t the first time Alix Earle has faced scrutiny regarding her views. In 2023, she was photographed partying with Ivanka Trump at Art Basel in Miami, which led to outrage among fans who believed Earle supported the Trump administration’s beliefs. Earle did not address the issue publicly at that time.

Earlier, in 2022, Earle faced backlash for sharing a photo of a Trump flag fluttering in the wind during a 2019 boat trip. In response to the controversy, she addressed it on Instagram Live, stating, “I think that Trump is an idiot.” and added, “I don’t even think the same way I did six months ago about things. I was, like, crazy and psycho last year. And, like, the year before, I was probably a little more psycho.”

Earle has not yet responded to the recent ASKfm controversy on her social media.

TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon - TikTok
Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

