Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained

A viral TikTok video posted on August 3 has brought attention to alleged racism at Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon in Nevada. The video, shared by a Black creator known as UncleRicky, captures his encounter with a group of older white men and women who mocked him outside the saloon, reportedly using racist comments and slurs.
Filmed outside the Firehouse Saloon—a bar and restaurant—during the "Hot August Nights" event on Friday, the video has amassed over 1 million views.
In the comments, viewers identified the main couple in the video as Firehouse Saloon's owners, Gary Miller and Janis Cusack. However, the establishment released a statement on their now-closed Facebook page, asserting that no one in the video is affiliated with Firehouse Saloon.
Here’s what happened.
Racist Confrontation At Firehouse Saloon Sparks Outrage
Alleged patrons of Firehouse Saloon have been exposed for racist behavior in a viral video. In the footage, Ricky confronts a man who allegedly made racist remarks, asking, "Where the tree at to hang people at? You said there's a tree down there to hang people like me." The man responds, "In your backyard."
The man continues to mock Ricky on camera while the surrounding group of patrons laughs at his distress.
The situation escalates when Ricky, who claims he was working on the property, is escorted away by two unnamed women, one of whom claims to be the daughter of the man in the video. One woman, reportedly identified as Firehouse Saloon owner Janis Cusack, says, "Get off my property. ... I'm not saying nothing, I'm telling you to get off my property," while wearing a Firehouse Saloon tank top. He is repeatedly seen asking her not to touch him, as per the video.
Firehouse Saloon Denies Ties To Individuals In Viral Racist Video
However, in a statement posted to their now-deactivated Facebook business page, which was captured by a local news outlet, Firehouse Saloon claims that the individuals in the video are not affiliated with the establishment.
"We woke up this morning to a firestorm; we have seen all the hateful and malicious comments directed toward us and our business," the statement read. "We have seen the video that is circulating, and those people in the video are absolutely 100 percent NOT US. The lady in the video is wearing a t-shirt that we sell in our bar and that is IT."
The organization stated that they are continuing to evaluate the Virginia City venue.
"We are committed to ensuring integrity and safety at all our events and will take action to remove individuals who diminish or harm others," the organization stated.
Storey County Sheriff Investigates Incident, Reaffirms Integrity
The Storey County Sheriff's Office addressed the incident in a statement on Facebook, noting that they had received "concerning" reports.
"We at the sheriff's office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech," the statement read.
The sheriff's office confirmed that the incident is under investigation and is being taken "seriously."
"Integrity is our standard," the sheriff's office stated. "We are proud of our profession and will conduct ourselves in a manner that merits the respect of all people. We will demonstrate honest, ethical behavior in all our interactions. We must have the courage to stand up for our beliefs and do what is right. Our actions will instill public trust and a sense and feeling of protection and safety of each individual person of Storey County, resident and visitor alike."
Hot August Nights, an annual event held in Reno and Virginia City, is known for featuring classic cars and raising money for charity.