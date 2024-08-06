United States

Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained

A viral TikTok video exposing alleged racism at Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon in Nevada has sparked widespread outrage and an official investigation. The video, posted by a Black creator named UncleRicky, captures a disturbing encounter with patrons outside the establishment.

virginia city racist firehouse saloon
TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon Photo: TikTok
info_icon

A viral TikTok video posted on August 3 has brought attention to alleged racism at Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon in Nevada. The video, shared by a Black creator known as UncleRicky, captures his encounter with a group of older white men and women who mocked him outside the saloon, reportedly using racist comments and slurs.

Filmed outside the Firehouse Saloon—a bar and restaurant—during the "Hot August Nights" event on Friday, the video has amassed over 1 million views.

In the comments, viewers identified the main couple in the video as Firehouse Saloon's owners, Gary Miller and Janis Cusack. However, the establishment released a statement on their now-closed Facebook page, asserting that no one in the video is affiliated with Firehouse Saloon.

Here’s what happened.

Viral Allegations Of Crocs CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate - TikTok | X | Crocs
Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Racist Confrontation At Firehouse Saloon Sparks Outrage

Alleged patrons of Firehouse Saloon have been exposed for racist behavior in a viral video. In the footage, Ricky confronts a man who allegedly made racist remarks, asking, "Where the tree at to hang people at? You said there's a tree down there to hang people like me." The man responds, "In your backyard."

The man continues to mock Ricky on camera while the surrounding group of patrons laughs at his distress.

The situation escalates when Ricky, who claims he was working on the property, is escorted away by two unnamed women, one of whom claims to be the daughter of the man in the video. One woman, reportedly identified as Firehouse Saloon owner Janis Cusack, says, "Get off my property. ... I'm not saying nothing, I'm telling you to get off my property," while wearing a Firehouse Saloon tank top. He is repeatedly seen asking her not to touch him, as per the video.

Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson - X
Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Firehouse Saloon Denies Ties To Individuals In Viral Racist Video

However, in a statement posted to their now-deactivated Facebook business page, which was captured by a local news outlet, Firehouse Saloon claims that the individuals in the video are not affiliated with the establishment.

"We woke up this morning to a firestorm; we have seen all the hateful and malicious comments directed toward us and our business," the statement read. "We have seen the video that is circulating, and those people in the video are absolutely 100 percent NOT US. The lady in the video is wearing a t-shirt that we sell in our bar and that is IT."

The organization stated that they are continuing to evaluate the Virginia City venue.

"We are committed to ensuring integrity and safety at all our events and will take action to remove individuals who diminish or harm others," the organization stated.

Carly Pearce kicks out a disrespectful fan from her show. - X
Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened

BY Outlook International Desk

Storey County Sheriff Investigates Incident, Reaffirms Integrity

The Storey County Sheriff's Office addressed the incident in a statement on Facebook, noting that they had received "concerning" reports.

"We at the sheriff's office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech," the statement read.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the incident is under investigation and is being taken "seriously."

"Integrity is our standard," the sheriff's office stated. "We are proud of our profession and will conduct ourselves in a manner that merits the respect of all people. We will demonstrate honest, ethical behavior in all our interactions. We must have the courage to stand up for our beliefs and do what is right. Our actions will instill public trust and a sense and feeling of protection and safety of each individual person of Storey County, resident and visitor alike."

Hot August Nights, an annual event held in Reno and Virginia City, is known for featuring classic cars and raising money for charity.

The article reveals issues such as severe exhaustion and a lack of childcare, contrasting with her glamorous social media portrayal. - Ballerina Farm on Instagram
Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  2. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  3. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  4. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  5. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Dissolves Parliament, Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia; Hasina In India | Top Points
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs