Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened

“It’s not kind. It’s not right. And I do not believe that he should have been in my show if he’s going to speak to me like that. So I just want you guys to know that is the first time I have ever sent somebody out of one of my shows,” she explained. “But if somebody’s going to be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome. So thank you for being so kind to me tonight and for showing up. And seriously, just be nice to people. Do not be mean. It is not worth it.”