Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened

Carly Pearce firmly dealt with a disrespectful fan during her performance at WE Fest on Friday evening (Aug. 2), resulting in the concertgoer being kicked out by security. She yelled at the fan before they were removed.
What Happened During Carly Pearce’s Show At WE Fest?
A video recorded by radio personality OnAirIan, who is featured on BOB95, Big 98.7, and 106.9 The Eagle in Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota, captures Pearce calling out the disruptive guy and requesting the attendee's removal by security.
“Out! Somebody get him out of here! I do not want him at my show,” she demanded. “Get out of my show. If you’re going to be an a**hole, then you’re going to have to say it to me and get the f*** out of my show.”
Returning to the center of the stage, Pearce added, "I do not have time for di***! See you later!"
What Did The Heckler Say?
According to the radio personality, when Pearce approached the mic to say, "I want to tell you all a little bit about me," the heckler shouted, "No one cares."
The crowd cheered in support of Pearce, who was visibly shaken by the incident.
Moments later, she took to the mic to address the situation and share wise words about kindness and respect, both in person and online.
“I don’t care if it’s, to me, I don’t care if it’s to somebody sitting next to you. I don’t care if it’s on the internet. I don’t care if it’s texting, words hurt. That hurt me. That was not nice. And I’m just here to tell you guys, be kind. Do not say mean things to people just to be mean. Don’t think that there aren’t consequences for it,” she said, prompting additional cheers from the audience.
She Thanked Her Supporters
Pearce passionately explained that this was the first time something like this had ever happened to her. She concluded her speech by expressing gratitude to the fans who supported her.
“It’s not kind. It’s not right. And I do not believe that he should have been in my show if he’s going to speak to me like that. So I just want you guys to know that is the first time I have ever sent somebody out of one of my shows,” she explained. “But if somebody’s going to be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome. So thank you for being so kind to me tonight and for showing up. And seriously, just be nice to people. Do not be mean. It is not worth it.”
Comments in response to the video were overwhelmingly supportive of the singer, with many commending her for standing up to the heckler.
"Good for her!" one user wrote. Another commented, "This was awesome! Zero tolerance for being a jackass at her show!"
Carly Pearce's New Album Out Now
Carly Pearce recently released her new album, "Hummingbird," which has made it onto Country Now’s list of the Best Country Albums of 2024 (So Far). The Kentucky native co-wrote every track except one, showcasing her talents throughout each song. The album explores themes of love, heartbreak, revenge, and more, all while highlighting Pearce’s steadfast country roots.