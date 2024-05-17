United States

Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York

A shooting near a luxury hotel in Soho has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Mahki Brown, raising questions about the motive behind the attack.

Shooting Claims Life Of Teen In Soho, New York
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal Citi Bike shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a luxurious hotel in Soho, police sources told The New York Post on Friday.

The arrested individual is one of two suspects that authorities have been pursuing following the incident where Mahki Brown was shot across from the Dominick Hotel on Spring Street on May 7, sources disclosed.

It remains uncertain whether the detained teenager was the one who allegedly fired the weapon, the sources further noted.

He was captured in Harlem early Friday morning by the US Marshals Service.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was struck by two bullets in the leg during the daylight attack last week.

Brown, known as an enthusiastic basketball player from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was swiftly transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have yet to disclose a motive for the killing, but according to law enforcement sources, it was initially suspected to be related to a school incident. Sources stated that the gunfire may have stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of girls earlier that day, as reported by the Post.

BY Outlook International Desk

The victim, a student at the nearby Broome Street Academy Charter High School, was accompanied by his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

"I was with him," the distressed girlfriend told The Post afterwards. “It’s hard. I just keep seeing him on the ground.”

Witnesses recounted seeing Brown collapsing in an alley adjacent to the hotel after being shot.

"It was sickening," recounted Justo Cruz, a security guard working nearby. “He was just laid down, looking unconscious. I saw some blood on the shirt but I didn’t look. Nothing nice. That was a human on the floor. That was movie-like.”

