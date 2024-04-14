Chicago Shooting: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Several Injured At Family Gathering, Police Suspect Gang Involvement

A 7-year-old girl died, and seven others, including two young children, were injured when gunfire erupted during a family gathering in Chicago on Saturday night, as per police reports. The shooting occurred in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, officials verified.
The girl was fatally shot in the head, confirmed Chicago police. A 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition, stated Chicago Police Deputy Chief Don Jerome during a news conference on Saturday.
Five adults aged 19 to 40 were also injured, although their current conditions are unclear. All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the police.
Deputy Chief Don Jerome emphasized, “This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang related. Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds.”
Responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m., officers who responded to the scene provided life-saving assistance to the gunshot victims, including the application of tourniquets and chest seals, according to Jerome. He described the shooting as "tragic."
As of early Sunday, police have not disclosed any suspects in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
According to Jerome, witness reports indicated the presence of two shooters on foot during the incident. While the police did not provide additional details about the shooters, the deputy chief condemned their actions as "horrific and unacceptable in our city."
Jerome stated that detectives are actively investigating the scene, emphasizing that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
It's noteworthy that firearms have become the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle accidents in 2020. Federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a 50 percent increase in gun deaths among American children and teenagers between 2019 and 2021.