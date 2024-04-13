Prosecutors Call For Maximum Penalty In 'Rust' Shooting Case

Prosecutors are pushing for the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed following her conviction for involuntary manslaughter in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a court document filed Friday, they criticized Gutierrez Reed for her failure to take responsibility for her actions.
Gutierrez Reed was found guilty in March for her role in the fatal shooting incident that occurred on the set of the film "Rust" in October 2021. While acquitted of evidence tampering, she faces the possibility of serving the maximum prison term and a $5,000 fine when she is sentenced on Monday.
Advertisement
As the first individual to stand trial in this high-profile case, Gutierrez Reed's actions were closely scrutinized. Prosecutors argued that her repeated violations of safety protocols and negligence contributed directly to Hutchins' death.
Actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the weapon involved in the incident, also faces an involuntary manslaughter charge. Special prosecutors in New Mexico recently alleged that Baldwin's behavior on set contributed to safety compromises leading up to the shooting.
In response to Gutierrez Reed's request for a conditional discharge, citing her lack of criminal history and past good deeds, special prosecutors highlighted jailhouse calls where she allegedly shifted blame for Hutchins' death and made derogatory remarks about the judge and jurors. They also suspect she violated her release conditions by consuming alcohol during one of the calls.
Advertisement
Gutierrez Reed also faces an unrelated charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment. The case is still pending in court.