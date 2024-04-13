From Jungle Prints To Red Carpet Glamour: Roberto Cavalli's Designs Over Time

Following the tragic loss of Gianni Versace in 1997, Cavalli stepped into the spotlight, riding the wave of a buoyant stock market. Soon, his designs were gracing celebrities like Paris Hilton, Candace Bushnell of “Sex and the City” fame, and even Victoria Beckham during her Posh Spice era. His influence was so profound that he became the main sponsor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute show in 2004, aptly titled “Wild: Fashion Untamed.” Not to mention, his designs were featured prominently in Ben Stiller’s fashion spoof, “Zoolander.”