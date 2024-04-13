From Jungle Prints To Red Carpet Glamour: Roberto Cavalli's Designs Over Time

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion maestro known for his wild and rock ‘n roll style, died on Friday at the age of 83. His life mirrored his designs: a vibrant Wild Kingdom filled with parrots, Persian cats, monkeys, racehorses, and a collection of toys including Ferraris and even a helicopter. Since founding his own brand in 1970, Cavalli adorned his creations with exotic animal prints like zebra, giraffe, leopard, and lynx, mixing them with tiger stripes and leopard spots to create a symphony of extravagance.
His designs weren’t just about mimicking nature; they were fantastical creations from his own imagination, embodying excess, allure, and ambition. While he also explored lace, sequins, studs, and denim, it was his penchant for flamboyant animal prints that defined his brand.
Following the tragic loss of Gianni Versace in 1997, Cavalli stepped into the spotlight, riding the wave of a buoyant stock market. Soon, his designs were gracing celebrities like Paris Hilton, Candace Bushnell of “Sex and the City” fame, and even Victoria Beckham during her Posh Spice era. His influence was so profound that he became the main sponsor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute show in 2004, aptly titled “Wild: Fashion Untamed.” Not to mention, his designs were featured prominently in Ben Stiller’s fashion spoof, “Zoolander.”
Despite criticism from groups like PETA and some fashion circles holding reservations, celebrities flocked to his shows like migrating birds drawn to his brightly branded plumage.
Cavalli became well-known in the 1970s when he invented a new method of printing on leather, which he patented. He received requests for work from famous French fashion houses such as Hermès and Pierre Cardin. In one of his fashion shows in the early 2000s, a model strutted down the runway wearing a short skirt with a printed snakeskin pattern.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez admired Cavalli's designs. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, his flashy and extravagant style became extremely popular. Jennifer Lopez embraced this trend when she showed up at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a short dress with a leopard print, designed by Roberto Cavalli. She paired it with high boots and a hat.
In the 2000s, Victoria Beckham frequently wore clothes from Cavalli's collections. In 2005, a picture captured her alongside the late designer at the Swarovski Fashion Rocks event for the Prince’s Trust in Monaco.
Beyoncé was another celebrity who often chose to wear Roberto Cavalli's designs, both onstage and on the red carpet.
In 2005, she performed at the 77th Academy Awards wearing a long black gown with ruffles, created by Cavalli.