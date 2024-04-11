1 Killed, 5 Injured In Washington, D.C. Shooting: Police Hunt Suspect Vehicle

One person was killed and five others injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire in a residential area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to authorities. Police are currently seeking a suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting.
The incident took place just after 6 p.m. ET in the Carver Langston neighborhood of Northeast D.C., on the 1100 block of 21st Street, NE, according to police statements. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith informed reporters that, according to initial reports, the suspects came out from a vehicle and "began shooting into the crowd" outside.
According to Smith, one man was killed in the shooting. Additionally, she stated that two men, one woman, and a 9-year-old boy were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening. Smith also mentioned that a 12-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident, which is also not life-threatening.
Police reported that they are actively seeking a light blue Toyota sedan, potentially occupied by two shooters, in connection with the incident. Smith emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is another example ... of violence that we cannot, we just cannot accept in our communities," labeling it a "senseless act" of gun violence.
The shooting incident occurs against the backdrop of the District of Columbia grappling with a significant surge in violent crime, which saw a 39 percent increase in 2023, as reported by AP. This rise was predominantly driven by a 35 percent uptick in homicides and a notable increase in carjackings, almost doubling in frequency. Smith has been advocating for lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at enhancing penalties for gun-related offenses in the nation's capital.