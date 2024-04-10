Mississippi 'Goon Squad' Officers Sentenced 15 To 45 Years For Torturing 2 Black Men

Michael Jenkins' statement conveyed the harrowing experience he endured: “After Hunter Elward shot me, they left me to die bleeding on the floor and they tried to set me up to be imprisoned. January 24th, Your Honor, was the worst day of my life. I was brutally beaten and nearly killed by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, also known as the Goon Squad. I never would have thought a night of hanging out with friends would nearly cost me my life.”