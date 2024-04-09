United States

James And Jennifer Crumbly, Parents Of Michigan School Teen Shooter Sentenced To 10-15 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter- A First In The US

The sentencing of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan school teen shooter, marks a historic moment in the U.S. as they become the first parents convicted of involuntary manslaughter in such a case, receiving a 10-15 year prison sentence, while their son Ethan serves a life sentence for the tragic events at Oxford High School.