Avantika Vandanapu Faces Racist Backlash Amid Rumors Of Playing Rapunzel In 'Tangled'

Supporters of the idea have emerged, but a wave of racism has also surged on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some argue that an Indian actress with long black hair is not suitable for the role, with comments like "rapunzel should be played by a blonde white girl" and claims that the character's origins as a German folk story disqualify non-white actresses. “Rapunzel is a GERMAN folk story. Indians are not and never will be German,” the comment said.