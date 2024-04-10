Avantika Vandanapu Faces Racist Backlash Amid Rumors Of Playing Rapunzel In 'Tangled'

Avantika Vandanapu, known for her role in "Mean Girls," has faced racist backlash amid unconfirmed rumors linking her to a potential live-action adaptation of Disney's "Tangled," where she is speculated to play Rapunzel. While Disney has not announced any such project, social media fan accounts have circulated baseless claims suggesting Vandanapu's involvement, sparking a mix of reactions.
Supporters of the idea have emerged, but a wave of racism has also surged on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some argue that an Indian actress with long black hair is not suitable for the role, with comments like "rapunzel should be played by a blonde white girl" and claims that the character's origins as a German folk story disqualify non-white actresses. “Rapunzel is a GERMAN folk story. Indians are not and never will be German,” the comment said.
Vandanapu's Instagram account has been inundated with hate comments, labeling her as "disgusting" and warning against her purported impact on the beloved tale of "Tangled." Some have even gone as far as to predict she would be the "worst Rapunzel in history." Comparisons have been drawn to controversies over casting choices for non-white Disney princesses, like "Mulan" and Tiana from "Princess and the Frog."
Racism Plaguing Disney Casting Controversies
Racist trolling targeting actresses of color has become commonplace in the wake of their casting in live-action Disney remakes, such as the backlash faced by Halle Bailey when she took on the role of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," and more recently, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from "Never Have I Ever" after expressing interest in playing Rapunzel.
Despite the unwarranted criticism, South Asian fans have rallied behind Avantika Vandanapu, countering hate comments with reminders that the alleged "Tangled" live-action adaptation has yet to be confirmed. Many supporters believe Vandanapu would excel in the role, flooding her social media posts with messages of encouragement and affection.
"All this racism and delusions for a movie that doesn’t exist," remarked one fan.
Others have simply dubbed her "My Rapunzel," expressing their unwavering support for her potential casting.
"How can u see avantika and not think Disney princess," added another supporter.