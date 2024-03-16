The actor said that she thought people would be proud of her achievements in Hollywood rather than focusing on her accent. She said that she would have been proud if she saw a Telugu girl make it big in the West. She continued, “When a Telugu girl gains success in Hollywood, she should be supported. It’s unfair I was trolled for my accent. I would be proud and want to uplift, instead of troll. I thought people would be proud of me. I will keep doing what I will because my family is proud of me, and their opinions are the only ones that matter.”