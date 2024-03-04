Talking about how she bagged the role of Karen Shetty in ‘Mean Girls’, she revealed that she had gone through a standard audition procedure. She revealed that when she didn’t hear from the team for months, she thought she had lost the role. However, she did get an offer later. She said, “It was an offer from Paramount and the team of 'Mean Girls'. And, I have never done a callback, so I wasn't really processing any of it. It never felt real until I showed up to rehearsals and Tina Fey was in the office next to me. I was like 'Oh, it's actually happening now’.”