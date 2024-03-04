Indian-origin actor Avantika Vandanapu has been making waves in Hollywood with her performance in ‘Mean Girls.’ The actor starred in the reboot of the iconic teen movie and played the role of Karen Shetty. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about South Asian women making their mark in the West and how proud she is of everyone.
In a conversation with PTI, Avantika Vandanapu talked about how happy she is to see Indians being represented aptly in the West. She said, “It has been a long time coming considering we are a large population with so many incredibly, beautiful, and talented women. It was time that a community of 1.5 billion people was represented on the global (stage)."
The actor continued, “It's amazing that Indian women have kind of been able to shine their light in Hollywood... I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy.”
Talking about how she bagged the role of Karen Shetty in ‘Mean Girls’, she revealed that she had gone through a standard audition procedure. She revealed that when she didn’t hear from the team for months, she thought she had lost the role. However, she did get an offer later. She said, “It was an offer from Paramount and the team of 'Mean Girls'. And, I have never done a callback, so I wasn't really processing any of it. It never felt real until I showed up to rehearsals and Tina Fey was in the office next to me. I was like 'Oh, it's actually happening now’.”
Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, ‘Mean Girls’ is a modern twist to the classic 2004 film. The film follows Cady Heron as she joins The Plastics – helmed by Regina George, Gretchen, and Karen.