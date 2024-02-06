Indian-origin actor Avantika Vandanapu recently made headlines when she starred in Tina Fey’s reboot of ‘Mean Girls’. The actor had started her career in Tollywood, and she starred in her debut film alongside Mahesh Babu. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experience of working with the actor and she also shared her plans.
In a conversation with 123 Telugu, Avantika Vandanapu opened up about her experience of working with Mahesh Babu in her debut film. She played the role of Mahesh Babu’s cousin in ‘Brahmotsav’. Talking about her experience, she said that it was a dream come true. She said that she was grateful that her debut film was in her mother tongue. She stated that this helped her become comfortable with the idea of pursuing a career in entertainment.
“To have my first opportunity in Tollywood with Mahesh was nothing short of a dream come true. Working as a child artiste in India, especially in my mother tongue, helped me become comfortable with the idea of pursuing a career in entertainment as a child,” told Avantika Vandanapu to 123 Telugu.
Talking about her plans, she revealed that she has a list of directors with whom she would like to work with. She said that she wants to work with these filmmakers because of how they portray their women characters. She said, “I would love to work with Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sekhar Kammula, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. They have a talent for presenting women in their films as powerful, graceful, and artful. And I would love to be one of the characters they write.”
Avantika Vandanapu starred in the reboot of ‘Mean Girls.’ She played the role of Karen Shetty. The movie also starred Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney. It is based on not just the 2004 film but also on a book by Rosalind Wiseman.