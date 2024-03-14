‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

When you have an ensemble of characters especially women, it is very possible for the writers to write all the women characters based on every cookie-cutter template of a woman that has been shown on screen. This is not the case with ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry.’ Every character has been written well. Be it the Dean or the PT teacher. Every character has something that will make you exclaim that you know someone like them. The characters feel relatable, and you are sure to find bits and pieces of your personality in all of them especially if you are a woman. Nitya Mehra has taken the absolute pain to make sure every woman is portrayed in their light and not shown as mere tropes. The script is refreshing. It is on point with the topics that Gen Z talks about. There is no unnecessary preaching. However, when a message has to be put across, it has been tastefully without getting on a pedestal. It lets everyone come to terms with their actions rather than rushing straight to the conclusion. This gives every character a chance to shine through.