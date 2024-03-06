'Big Girls Don't Cry' Trailer Offers Peek Into Coming-Of-Age Drama Set In All-Girls' School

Vidushi, who essays the role of Kavya, said: “What truly moved me from the beginning was the sincerity of the motives behind creating this series. Stepping into Kavya’s shoes has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I am confident that you will all connect with the story of this very ordinary girl on a journey to pursue her extraordinary dreams, balancing family expectations, while trying to fit in and prove herself, navigating the advantages of privilege, and ultimately discovering her value just as she is.”