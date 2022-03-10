Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Opens Up About Working In 'Turning Red'

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, in a recent video opened up about her experience working on the Pixar film 'Turning Red'. The actress who has voiced the character of Priya in the animated movie, revealed how much her character resembled her in real life while walking in Priya's shoes and portraying her signature stoic personality.

Ramakrishnan speaks about how films are transforming to focus more on reality of life. She said, "It is really nice to see how films and TV are moving in a direction that has authenticity diversity in a natural way. It does not just show and tell."

She went on to speak about her movie and how the younger generation would relate to it.

Ramakrishnan added. "Younger audiences watching 'Turning Red' are going to accept this reality as their new normal and have a well-deserved expectation for representation. Priya is too cool for school, mysterious, middle school dweeb that personally I can totally relate to and I’m sure many others can as well! She helps Mei on this journey that she goes through by being a supportive friend who loves unconditionally."

'Turning Red', Pixar's latest animated film, explores the angst of adolescence with a twist: the protagonist also transforms into a giant red panda.

The movie which is about a Chinese-Canadian family, provides a cultural perspective on growing up that has yet to be seen in a Disney animated film. Domee Shi, the director of the short film 'Bao,' won an Academy Award for this film.

'Turning Red' will be available to watch on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar starting from March 11.