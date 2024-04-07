Florida Mall Shooting: 2 Dead, 7 Injured In Gunfight At CityPlace Doral

Two people died and seven were injured following a shooting incident at a popular shopping mall in Florida. According to Miami-Dade police, a fight broke out at the Martini Bar situated in the CityPlace Doral during the early hours of Saturday. The altercation led to the death of a security guard who intervened, shot by the gunman. Subsequently, the assailant was also killed in a gunfight with law enforcement, as stated by Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade detective.