Video Shows California Police Shooting Teen As She Ran Toward Them For Help

Newly released law enforcement footage has uncovered the chilling moment when 15-year-old Savannah Graziano lost her life in an encounter with California police officers. The incident, which took place on September 27, 2022, has reignited nationwide discussions on police conduct and accountability.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of Savannah following reports of her abduction by her father, Anthony Graziano, who had fatally shot her mother just the day before.
It was also revealed that deputies cornered Anthony's vehicle on the side of a freeway in Hesperia, located 80 miles east of Los Angeles. As Savannah exited the vehicle, she was shot by deputies, ultimately leading to her death—an action that has sparked widespread outrage across the country.
Law enforcement officials had withheld the footage for nearly two years, initially claiming uncertainty over whether Savannah was shot by her father or the deputies, and alleging that deputies failed to recognise her when she exited the vehicle.
However, following its release, independent journalist Joey Scott obtained and reviewed approximately a dozen video files, including helicopter footage. The Guardian, which examined these clips, reported that deputies shot Savannah as she complied with their instructions, moving toward them. The footage also revealed that Savannah was shot after two officers positively identified her as the individual exiting the vehicle.
The search for Savannah began on September 26, 2022, after her father killed her mother and fired at a father and his child outside a school in Fontana. An Amber alert was issued for Savannah, indicating that she was suspected to have been abducted by her father.
A high-speed pursuit ensued after deputies spotted Anthony's car, during which multiple gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement officers. The sheriff's department initially asserted that Savannah was involved in shooting at deputies, though the precise circumstances surrounding the gunfire remain unclear.
As Savannah emerged from the truck, she was unarmed but clad in tactical gear and a helmet, as depicted in the video footage. Despite complying with commands to exit the vehicle and getting down on the ground, she was fatally shot while walking towards the deputies.
Audio released by the department captured a deputy urging Savannah to move towards him, while others at different vantage points only perceived someone exiting the vehicle, prompting them to open fire.
“Hey, stop, stop shooting her! He's in the car. Stop," was also heard on the video.
Following the shootout, Savannah was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Anthony Graziano succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Authorities recovered various firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, flash bangs, smoke grenades, body armour, and tactical helmets from the vehicle.