United States

Florida Bans Social Media For Children Below 14 Years, Parent’s Permission Required For 15-Year-Olds

Opponents argue it infringes on parental rights and constitutes government overreach. The bill has been considered in other states, but supporters are hopeful it will withstand legal scrutiny.

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP
Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that will ban social media for minors in Florida. Photo: AP
info_icon

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill on Monday that institutes one of the most restrictive social media bans for minors in the United States. The legislation, if it withstands expected legal challenges, will impose significant limitations on minors' access to social media platforms.

Under the new law, social media accounts will be banned for children under the age of 14, and parental permission will be required for minors aged 14 and 15. This measure represents a compromise from an earlier proposal that Governor DeSantis vetoed just a week before the end of the annual legislative session.

The bill, which takes effect on January 1, was championed as a top priority by Republican Speaker Paul Renner. Speaking at the bill-signing ceremony held at a Jacksonville school, Renner emphasized the need to protect children from the harmful effects of addictive social media technologies.

Advertisement

According to Renner, the developmental stage of children's brains renders them unable to recognize the addictive nature of social media and its potential harm. He asserted that legislative intervention is necessary to safeguard minors from these risks.

Gov. Bill Lee speaks before signing a bill Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The legislation is designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. - AP
Tennessee Governor Signs Bill To Protect Musicians From AI, Becomes First Bring Such Law

BY Outlook International Desk

The initial version of the bill vetoed by Governor DeSantis would have banned minors under the age of 16 from accessing popular social media platforms without parental consent. However, a compromise was reached between DeSantis and Renner, resulting in the adoption of the revised legislation.

Similar legislation has been considered in other states, with Arkansas facing legal challenges over a law that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts. Supporters of the Florida bill are hopeful that it will withstand legal scrutiny, as it focuses on banning social media formats with addictive features rather than restricting content.

Advertisement

Aerial view of Francis Scott Key Bridge after collision. - AP
Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapsed After Container Ship Strucks

BY Outlook International Desk

Renner acknowledged the likelihood of legal challenges from social media companies but expressed confidence in the bill's resilience. Governor DeSantis, also anticipating legal disputes, emphasized his commitment to upholding constitutional principles while acknowledging the recent setback of the "Stop Woke Act" by the appeals court.

Despite bipartisan support in both chambers, opponents of the bill argue that it infringes on parental rights and constitutes government overreach. Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani criticized the legislation, advocating instead for improved parental oversight tools and investments in mental health programs.

As Florida prepares to implement this contentious social media ban, the legal battle over its constitutionality and implications for parental rights is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Ghost Army members John Christman, of Leesburg, N.J., second from left standing, Seymour Nussenbaum, of Monroe Township, N.J, in wheelchair at left, and Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., in wheelchair at right, join military and congressional officials as members of their secretive WWII-era unit are presented with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. - AP
World War II “Ghost Army” Awarded Congressional Gold Medal After 80 Years

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: All 22 'Indian' Crew Aboard 'Dali' Ship Safe; President Biden Addresses Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces 7th Candidates List; Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya