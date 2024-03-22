United States

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill That Bans Homeless From Sleeping And Camping In Public Places

The bill mandates municipalities to designate specific public spaces for camping and sleeping in the absence of available shelters, subject to approval from the state Department of Children and Families.

22 March 2024
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. Photo: AP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a firm stance on homelessness Wednesday, signing into law a bill that bans public camping or sleeping on municipal property across the state. The legislation, aimed at addressing homelessness, has sparked debate over its effectiveness and implications for vulnerable populations.

At the bill signing, Governor DeSantis emphasized that the new law would ensure that homeless individuals receive the necessary resources to reintegrate into society. Highlighting the provision of "wraparound services," including mental health care, he asserted that the measure would enhance public safety and cleanliness on Florida's streets.

A%20man%20lies%20in%20a%20park%20covered%20with%20a%20blanket%20against%20the%20cold%2C%20Saturday%2C%20Jan.%2029%2C%202022%2C%20in%20Miami.%20
A man lies in a park covered with a blanket against the cold, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Miami. Photo: AP
Effective October 1, the law mandates municipalities to designate specific public spaces for camping and sleeping in the absence of available shelters, subject to approval from the state Department of Children and Families. These designated areas must provide essential amenities such as security, behavioral health services, and accessible bathrooms.

Rep. Sam Garrison, the bill's sponsor, revealed that the state has allocated $30 million to prepare for the law's implementation, with a focus on bolstering "continuums of care" – regional bodies coordinating housing and services for the homeless. However, critics argue that this funding falls short of addressing the complex needs of homeless individuals, citing challenges in accessing essential services like detox facilities and opioid use disorder medications.

A%20City%20of%20Miami%20police%20officer%20talks%20with%20a%20homeless%20person%2C%20prior%20to%20a%20cleaning%20of%20the%20street%2C%20Tuesday%2C%20Nov.%2016%2C%202021%2C%20in%20Miami.%20
A City of Miami police officer talks with a homeless person, prior to a cleaning of the street, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami. Photo: AP
Governor DeSantis justified the legislation by pointing to the need to prevent Florida's cities from resembling San Francisco, which he criticized for its handling of homelessness. While the law does not impose penalties on individuals living on the streets, it empowers local residents, businesses, and the state attorney general to take legal action against non-compliant municipalities.

Critics contend that the law unfairly targets the homeless population and imposes burdens on struggling municipalities. They raise concerns about the lack of adequate resources to support homeless individuals and the potential displacement resulting from the enforcement of camping bans.

The enactment of such legislation reflects a broader trend observed across the United States, where states and cities grapple with the challenge of homelessness. Advocates emphasize the importance of adopting comprehensive strategies, including re-housing programs, rental assistance, and increased shelter capacity, to address the root causes of homelessness and provide long-term solutions.

